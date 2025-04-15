Jamf to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

Jamf will announce its Q1 2025 financial results on May 6, 2025, followed by a conference call.

$JAMF Insider Trading Activity

$JAMF insiders have traded $JAMF stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAMF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BETH TSCHIDA (CTO) sold 88,797 shares for an estimated $1,187,020

ELIZABETH BENZ (CSO) sold 57,380 shares for an estimated $780,293

LINH LAM (CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,517 shares for an estimated $777,802 .

. JOHN STROSAHL (CEO) sold 56,170 shares for an estimated $763,164

DEAN HAGER sold 36,864 shares for an estimated $492,790

JEFF LENDINO (Chief Legal Officer) sold 28,189 shares for an estimated $376,824

JASON WUDI (Chief Innovation Officer) sold 18,125 shares for an estimated $245,367

ANTHONY GRABENAU (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,407 shares for an estimated $184,289 .

. MICHELLE BUCARIA (CPO) sold 12,656 shares for an estimated $171,474

VIRGINIA GAMBALE sold 10,528 shares for an estimated $152,512

$JAMF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $JAMF stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JAMF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JAMF in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Reduce" rating on 01/23/2025

MINNEAPOLIS, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced today it will report first quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025, following the close of the market on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.







Jamf First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call







When: Tuesday, May 6, 2025





Time: 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET)







Live Webcast



: The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at



https://ir.jamf.com



.





Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on Jamf’s Investor Relations website or by clicking



here



.







Replay



: A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on May 6, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. ET).









About Jamf









Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment designed to be enterprise secure, consumer simple and protect personal privacy. To learn more, visit:



www.jamf.com



.







Investor Contact:







Jennifer Gaumond





ir@jamf.com







Media Contact:







media@jamf.com



