Jameson Resources Limited Schedules Virtual AGM for 2024

October 28, 2024 — 01:08 am EDT

Jameson Resources Limited (AU:JAL) has released an update.

Jameson Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2024, which will be held virtually. Shareholders are encouraged to participate online and can vote either during the meeting or by proxy prior to the event. The company has chosen to distribute meeting materials electronically to streamline the process and ensure accessibility for all shareholders.

