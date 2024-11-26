Jameson Resources Grants Options to Director Gray

Jameson Resources Limited (AU:JAL) has released an update.

Jameson Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Michael John Gray indirectly acquiring 2,000,000 options as part of the company’s Employee Incentive Plan. These options, granted as a long-term incentive, reflect strategic moves within the company to align executive interests with shareholder value.

