News & Insights

Stocks

Jameson Resources Grants Options to Director Gray

November 26, 2024 — 11:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jameson Resources Limited (AU:JAL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jameson Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Michael John Gray indirectly acquiring 2,000,000 options as part of the company’s Employee Incentive Plan. These options, granted as a long-term incentive, reflect strategic moves within the company to align executive interests with shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:JAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.