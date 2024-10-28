Jameson Resources Advances Crown Mountain Coal Project

Jameson Resources Limited (AU:JAL) has released an update.

Jameson Resources Limited has made significant progress on its Crown Mountain Hard Coking Coal Project, advancing towards key regulatory approvals, which positions it as the most advanced steelmaking coal project in Canada. Despite challenges, the company has secured a $5.25 million capital raising to support its ongoing efforts in environmental sustainability and partnership building with Indigenous Nations. With a positive outlook on the steelmaking coal market, Jameson aims to set a new benchmark for environmentally sustainable coal production.

