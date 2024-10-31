Jameson Resources Advances Coal Project with New Funding

Jameson Resources Limited (AU:JAL) has released an update.

Jameson Resources Limited successfully raised $5.25 million through a capital raise to advance environmental approvals and Indigenous engagement for its Crown Mountain Hard Coking Coal Project in British Columbia. The company also engaged with steelmakers in India and Japan, indicating potential future offtake agreements. Additionally, Jameson reported no recordable injuries in its operations, highlighting a strong safety performance for the quarter.

For further insights into AU:JAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.