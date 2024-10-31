News & Insights

Jameson Resources Advances Coal Project with New Funding

October 31, 2024 — 05:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jameson Resources Limited (AU:JAL) has released an update.

Jameson Resources Limited successfully raised $5.25 million through a capital raise to advance environmental approvals and Indigenous engagement for its Crown Mountain Hard Coking Coal Project in British Columbia. The company also engaged with steelmakers in India and Japan, indicating potential future offtake agreements. Additionally, Jameson reported no recordable injuries in its operations, highlighting a strong safety performance for the quarter.

