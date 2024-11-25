Jameson Resources Achieves Strong Support at AGM

Jameson Resources Limited (AU:JAL) has released an update.
Jameson Resources Limited successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the election and re-election of directors, passed by a significant majority via poll. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction and governance. Investors watching ASX-listed stocks may find this positive shareholder sentiment noteworthy for potential future performance of Jameson Resources.
