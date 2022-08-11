InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

[Editor’s note: “James Webb Ignites the Multi-Trillion-Dollar Opportunity in Space Stocks” was previously published in July 2022. It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.]

Have you seen the amazing images of space circling around the internet recently? I’m sure you’ve read all about why it is such a scientifically captivating picture.

Believe it or not, it could also be the inspiration for your next big investment idea.

Yep, I’m talking about space stocks.

Twenty-six years ago, NASA commissioned an ambitious project for the construction of a $10 billion next-generation space telescope – subsequently named the James Webb telescope – to take never-before-seen pictures of the universe.

After 25 years of extensive research and development, the James Webb space telescope was launched into space in December 2021. And recently, it returned its first five images from space.

Scientifically speaking, these images could entirely reshape the way we see the universe and how it came to be. Economically speaking, they could form the foundation for the creation of a multi-trillion-dollar Space Economy. Of course, that’s bigger than the entire global economy today.

This could be the biggest investment opportunity, not just of our lifetimes but of any lifetime.

And it all starts now.

The Science Behind the Images

The James Webb photos were shot using deep-field technology. And because of the way light travels, they contain images as old as 13.8 billion years.

This is the Webb telescope’s “secret sauce,” if you will. It can show us pictures of the universe in a wavelength that’s invisible to the human eye. And therefore, it can see what we cannot in space.

As it turns out, there’s a lot we cannot see in space.

You have to understand: Webb isn’t just taking photos of the nebulas and galaxies that lie beyond. It’s analyzing the biological make-up of space, including exoplanets’ atmospheres.

Take WASP 96 B, a Jupiter-like planet about 1,150 light years away. In its atmosphere, the James Webb telescope detected copious amounts of water.

That’s a huge deal.

Water is the critical component for all life as we know it. And that means that WASP 96 B may actually be a place where life could exist. Indeed, according to NASA: “[this] marks a giant leap forward in the quest to characterize potentially habitable planets beyond Earth.”

This potential “second Earth” is what Webb discovered in just its first batch of five images. Let me repeat that: Just five images in, Webb has already potentially discovered a second Earth.

Just imagine what Webb will find over the next six months… three years… 10 years… and beyond. That suggests some incredible discoveries for mankind — and huge economic potential for space stocks.

And this is where the economic opportunity starts.

Unlocking Trillion-Dollar Economic Opportunities in Space Stocks

As humans, we are just now starting to unlock the scientific mysteries of space. And in so doing, we are developing a foundational understanding for how to colonize and commercialize space.

This extends well-beyond billionaires flying into space on their own versions of a Disneyland roller coaster.

It includes the following:

Geospatial Imagery. Satellites orbiting the Earth can dynamically capture high-resolution images that can be applied in a number of value-additive ways. Think national defense, asset tracking, crop monitoring, and more.

Satellites orbiting the Earth can dynamically capture high-resolution images that can be applied in a number of value-additive ways. Think national defense, asset tracking, crop monitoring, and more. Weather forecasting. Some satellites sent into space will have the ability to collect GPS radio occultation data. That’s data that leverages space-based atmospheric density readings to improve weather forecasting.

Some satellites sent into space will have the ability to collect GPS radio occultation data. That’s data that leverages space-based atmospheric density readings to improve weather forecasting. Asteroid mining. Asteroids contain many nonrenewable resources, including water and rare minerals (like lithium for EV batteries). This could prove very useful to mine and transport back to Earth.

Asteroids contain many nonrenewable resources, including water and rare minerals (like lithium for EV batteries). This could prove very useful to mine and transport back to Earth. Space manufacturing. The lack of gravity in space makes it much easier to manufacture certain objects, like satellites, in space than on Earth. Therefore, we believe in-orbit satellite manufacturing represents a huge economic opportunity in the coming years.

The lack of gravity in space makes it much easier to manufacture certain objects, like satellites, in space than on Earth. Therefore, we believe in-orbit satellite manufacturing represents a huge economic opportunity in the coming years. Renewable energy generation. Space is a lot closer to the sun than Earth. It also never has clouds. Therefore, there exists huge potential to generate enormous amounts of renewable solar energy in space and transport that energy back to Earth. We believe outer space solar energy generation could solve the world’s climate crisis.

In sum, the economic opportunity waiting to be unlocked in space measures in the trillions of dollars. Indeed, space stocks hold vast potential.

All we need to unlock that potential is a better understanding of what lies in the great beyond.

The Future Is Fast Approaching

The James Webb space telescope gives us that greater understanding. It’s a tool that humans will leverage to understand the mysteries of space more deeply. And in turn, it’ll help us to create an entirely new space economy.

By 2030, our research team fully expects space tourism to be a common pastime for the ultra-wealthy. Geospatial imagery will be as abundant and widely used as digital ad tracking data. All weather forecasts will be made using GPS radio occultation data from satellites. Multiple companies will be mining asteroids in search of rare Earth metals. And a sizable portion of the world will be powered by solar energy coming from space.

That’s the future.

The Webb telescope images are very cool – but they’re also that future knocking on your door.

If you answer, you’ll find a world of potential millionaire-making investment opportunities.

Here’s the biggest secret on Wall Street. Times like these — when stocks have been crashing, and it feels like the world is ending — are when millionaires are made.

That’s because it never really is the end of the world. Every bear market always becomes a bull market. So, the investors who take advantage of hugely discounted stocks by buying them on the dip end up making a lot of money over the subsequent years.

Now, we take that thesis a little farther.

We don’t just like to buy the dip during bear markets. Indeed, we like to buy the dip in tomorrow’s biggest winners during bear markets.

We like to identify the biggest technological transformations that will reshape society over the next five to 10 years. And we find the best companies in those tech megatrends and buy their stocks at huge discounts.

Then, we like to sell them in a few years… for 1,000% or greater returns.

The Final Word on Space Stocks

You see; that’s why we’re so bullish on space stocks right now. We see a huge opportunity for space stocks to soar 10X or more in the 2020s as things like space tourism, space data, and space infrastructure become widely used.

They could make millionaires out of their early investors, regardless of how the rest of the economy develops.

Fortunately, we’ve done the leg work for you. And we’ve actually found the No. 1 stock to buy today.

It’s a company whose technology could fundamentally change how the world communicates forever. And it could unlock trillions of dollars in untapped economic potential.

This company’s possibly world-changing journey starts next month in what may go down as the most important rocket launch history.

If that launch is successful, this still-tiny stock could absolutely soar.

By far and away, this is the most exciting story in the stock market today. It is a stock you simply must hear about right now — before this momentous rocket launch happens.

