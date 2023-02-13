James Thomas A Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Fintel reports that James Thomas A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.33MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 19.99MM shares and 9.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.32% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.08% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Raymond James Financial is $130.33. The forecasts range from a low of $117.16 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.08% from its latest reported closing price of $111.32.

The projected annual revenue for Raymond James Financial is $12,064MM, an increase of 11.90%. The projected annual EPS is $9.65, an increase of 30.85%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Raymond James Financial. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RJF is 0.31%, an increase of 6.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 183,111K shares. The put/call ratio of RJF is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 13,060K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,539K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RJF by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,565K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,826K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RJF by 86.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,794K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,741K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RJF by 16.28% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,428K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,591K shares, representing an increase of 15.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RJF by 84.08% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,474K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,489K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RJF by 15.18% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,200 financial advisors. Total client assets are $923 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

