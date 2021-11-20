James Sims Is The Chairman of the Board of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) And They Just Picked Up 3.7% More Shares

Potential Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman of the Board, James Sims, recently bought US$105k worth of stock, paying US$10.50 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 3.7%.

Airgain Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Chairman of the Board James Sims was not the only time they traded Airgain shares this year. Earlier in the year, they sold shares at a price ofUS$23.30 per share in a -US$466k transaction. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$10.02). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 15.00k shares for US$215k. But insiders sold 20.00k shares worth US$466k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:AIRG Insider Trading Volume November 20th 2021

I will like Airgain better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Airgain insiders own 4.1% of the company, worth about US$4.2m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Airgain Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The transactions over the last year don't give us confidence, and nor does the fairly low insider ownership, but at least the recent buying is a positive. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Airgain. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Airgain.

Of course Airgain may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.