James Schaub Is The Executive VP & COO of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) And They Just Picked Up 30% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) should definitely note that the Executive VP & COO, James Schaub, recently paid US$1.07 per share to buy US$100k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 30%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

In fact, the recent purchase by James Schaub was the biggest purchase of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$1.07 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. James Schaub was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:OSMT Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Osmotica Pharmaceuticals insiders own 2.6% of the company, worth about US$2.4m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Osmotica Pharmaceuticals. Be aware that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

