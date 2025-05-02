James S Metcalf Of Gibraltar Industries Shows Optimism, Buys $115K In Stock

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that James S Metcalf, Director at Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK), made a noteworthy insider purchase on May 2,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Metcalf purchased 2,172 shares of Gibraltar Industries. The total transaction amounted to $115,007.

Monitoring the market, Gibraltar Industries's shares up by 2.86% at $57.12 during Friday's morning.

Discovering Gibraltar Industries: A Closer Look

Gibraltar Industries Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the Renewable energy, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure markets. The Renewables Segment is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, and installing solar racking and electrical balance systems. Agtech Segment provides growing and processing solutions including the designing, engineering, manufacturing, full-scope construction, maintenance, and support of greenhouses and indoor growing operations, and botanical extraction systems. It derives key revenue from the Residential segment which offers roof and foundation ventilation products, single point and centralized mail systems electronic package solutions, and Retractable awnings and gutter guards, among other products.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Gibraltar Industries

Revenue Challenges: Gibraltar Industries's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.85%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 26.79% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Gibraltar Industries's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.7.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, Gibraltar Industries adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 12.79 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.3 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 9.33, Gibraltar Industries's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Gibraltar Industries's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ROCK

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Jul 2021 Keybanc Upgrades Sector Weight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ROCK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.