James River Group Shareholder Approvals and Director Elections

At the 2024 annual meeting, James River Group Holdings’ shareholders approved amendments to increase the share issuance for their Long-Term Incentive and Non-Employee Director Plans, and extended the latter’s duration to 2034. They elected directors for a one-year term and re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP as independent auditor. Shareholders also agreed on the 2023 executive compensation and decided to hold annual votes on executive pay.

