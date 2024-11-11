News & Insights

James River Group reports Q3 EPS (74c), consensus 15c

November 11, 2024 — 04:21 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $191.5M, consensus $146.56M…Frank D’Orazio, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented on the third quarter, “With the strategic actions we are announcing – notably the addition of Enstar as both a significant shareholder and strategic partner and the continued commitment of Gallatin Point – our highly regarded E&S franchise is significantly de-risked and well positioned to take advantage of strong market support amid a robust E&S environment. Momentum in our Core E&S franchise has continued to build each quarter during 2024 as we continue to balance attractive market conditions with underwriting discipline.” David Ni, Chief Strategy Officer of Enstar Group, commented, “In conjunction with these transactions, Enstar has had the opportunity to become well-versed with the Company’s business and we are pleased to make a $12.5 million common equity investment, underscoring our support of James River and its E&S franchise.” Matthew Botein, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Gallatin Point Capital, commented, “I have seen the team at James River make deep and meaningful improvements to the Company over the last several years. These transactions are the culmination of those efforts and Gallatin Point is very supportive of James River as it enters a new phase, where it is poised to capitalize on the market opportunity for its flagship E&S operation.”

