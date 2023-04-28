James River Group (JRVR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

James River Group (JRVR) closed the most recent trading day at $19.47, moving +0.93% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the insurance holding company had lost 6.68% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.04% in that time.

James River Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2023. On that day, James River Group is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $214.9 million, up 6.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $862.3 million, which would represent changes of +16.22% and +5.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for James River Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. James River Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note James River Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.72, which means James River Group is trading at a premium to the group.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

