James River Group (JRVR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

James River Group (JRVR) closed the most recent trading day at $19.91, moving +1.63% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurance holding company had lost 5.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 7.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from James River Group as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 40.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $214.9 million, up 6.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $862.3 million. These totals would mark changes of +16.22% and +5.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for James River Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. James River Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that James River Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.11 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.01, so we one might conclude that James River Group is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

