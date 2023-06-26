James River Group (JRVR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

James River Group (JRVR) closed at $18.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.59% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurance holding company had lost 6.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from James River Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 1.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $216.7 million, up 17.26% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $862.3 million, which would represent changes of +16.22% and +5.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for James River Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. James River Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that James River Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.73 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.66, which means James River Group is trading at a premium to the group.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JRVR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.