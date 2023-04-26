James River Group (JRVR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

James River Group (JRVR) closed the most recent trading day at $18.90, moving -0.84% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurance holding company had lost 6.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from James River Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 40.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $214.9 million, up 6.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $862.3 million. These totals would mark changes of +16.22% and +5.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for James River Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. James River Group is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, James River Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.58, so we one might conclude that James River Group is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JRVR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.