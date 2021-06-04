James River Group Holdings (NASDAQ:JRVR) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.30

The board of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 30th of June, with investors receiving US$0.30 per share. This makes the dividend yield 3.4%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

James River Group Holdings Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Despite not generating a profit, James River Group Holdings is still paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

Analysts expect the EPS to grow by 84.3% over the next 12 months. The company seems to be going down the right path, but it will take a little bit longer than a year to cross over into profitability. Unless this happens fairly soon, the dividend could start to come under pressure.

James River Group Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

NasdaqGS:JRVR Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

It's comforting to see that James River Group Holdings has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The dividend has gone from US$0.64 in 2015 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. James River Group Holdings has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. James River Group Holdings' EPS has fallen by approximately 33% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

We'd also point out that James River Group Holdings has issued stock equal to 22% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

James River Group Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for James River Group Holdings (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.