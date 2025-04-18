James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Scheduled to Release Q1 2025 Earnings on May 5, 2025

James River Group Holdings will announce Q1 2025 earnings on May 5, 2025, followed by a conference call on May 6.

Quiver AI Summary

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on May 5, 2025, and will hold anearnings conference callon May 6, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors can join the call by dialing (800) 715-9871 with conference ID 8501569 or through the company's investor website. A replay of the call will also be available online. James River Group, based in Bermuda, is an insurance holding company that operates specialty insurance segments and has subsidiaries rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Additional information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Announcement of first quarter 2025 earnings release and conference call may indicate transparency and proactive communication with investors.

Company is maintaining a consistent schedule for earnings updates, which can demonstrate stability and reliability to stakeholders.

Insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, indicating strong financial health and operational capability within the industry.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will James River Group release its Q1 2025 earnings?

James River Group will release its first quarter 2025 earnings on May 5, 2025, after market close.

What is the date and time of theearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill take place on May 6, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing (800) 715-9871 with conference ID 8501569 or via the investor website.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

A replay of the conference call will be available on the investor website at https://investors.jrvrgroup.com.

What does James River Group specialize in?

James River Group specializes in specialty property-casualty insurance, focusing on Excess and Surplus Lines and Specialty Admitted Insurance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$JRVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $JRVR stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) will release first quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on Monday, May 5, 2025. It will also host anearnings conference callon Tuesday, May 6, 2025 beginning at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).





The conference call may be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 8501569, or via the investor website at



https://investors.jrvrgroup.com



. A replay will also be available in the same location.







About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.







James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance companies. The Company operates in two specialty property-casualty insurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines and Specialty Admitted Insurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrvrgroup.com.







For more information contact:







Zachary Shytle





Senior Analyst, Investor Relations and Investments





(980) 249-6848





InvestorRelations@james-river-group.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.