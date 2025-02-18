James River Group Holdings, Ltd. to Release Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings on March 3, 2025

James River Group Holdings will release Q4 2024 earnings on March 3, 2025, with a conference call on March 4.

Quiver AI Summary

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will announce its fourth quarter 2024 earnings on March 3, 2025, after the market closes. Following this, the company will hold anearnings conference callon March 4, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed by phone or through their investor website. James River Group is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company with specialty insurance operations in Excess and Surplus Lines and Specialty Admitted Insurance, and its subsidiaries have an "A-" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best Company. For further inquiries, investors can contact Zachary Shytle, the Senior Analyst for Investor Relations.

Potential Positives

James River Group Holdings is scheduled to release its fourth quarter 2024 earnings, which provides shareholders with important financial updates.

Theearnings conference callallows investors to directly engage with company leadership, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The company maintains an "A-" (Excellent) rating by A.M. Best Company for its regulated insurance subsidiaries, highlighting financial stability and strength in the insurance sector.

Potential Negatives

Company has not provided any forward-looking guidance or updates on financial performance, which could lead to investor uncertainty.

Release does not detail any recent developments or strategies, failing to address shareholder expectations for transparency and communication.

FAQ

When will James River Group release its Q4 2024 earnings?

James River Group will release its Q4 2024 earnings after the market closes on March 3, 2025.

What time is theearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for March 4, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access theearnings conference call

Access the conference call by dialing (800) 715-9871 with conference ID 6424000 or via the investor website.

What is the rating of James River’s insurance subsidiaries?

James River’s insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

Where can I find more information about James River Group?

More information can be found on the company's website at www.jrvrgroup.com.

$JRVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $JRVR stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) will release fourth quarter 2024 earnings after the market closes on Monday, March 3, 2025. It will also host anearnings conference callon Tuesday, March 4, 2025 beginning at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).





The conference call may be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 6424000, or via the investor website at



https://investors.jrvrgroup.com



James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance companies. The Company operates in two specialty property-casualty insurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines and Specialty Admitted Insurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrvrgroup.com.







Zachary Shytle





Senior Analyst, Investor Relations and Investments





(980) 249-6848





InvestorRelations@james-river-group.com



