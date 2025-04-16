James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Appoints Bob Zimardo as Senior Vice President, Investments and Investor Relations

James River Group names Bob Zimardo Senior VP of Investments and Investor Relations, effective April 16, 2025.

Full Release



PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) today announced that Bob Zimardo has been appointed Senior Vice President, Investments and Investor Relations, effective April 16, 2025. He will report directly to Sarah Doran, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.





As Senior Vice President, Investments and Investor Relations, Mr. Zimardo will be responsible for investments and investor relations activity. He brings over 20 years of experience spanning asset management, investor relations, and corporate operations across both private and public global markets. Most recently he was with International Farming, a multi-billion dollar farmland investment platform, where he served as Partner, Investor Relations and Operations. Prior to International Farming, Mr. Zimardo was the Director of Client Services at Halcyon Capital Management (now Bardin Hill Investment Partners), managing relationships across a diverse set of private market investment offerings.





Ms. Doran commented, “We are excited that Bob has joined the James River finance team, and I personally look forward to working with him in his new role. He brings significant experience in investor relations and alternative investments and will be a key partner for all of us in working with our external stakeholders. I am confident that he will be very successful in his new role.”







About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.







James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance companies. The Company operates in two specialty property-casualty insurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines and Specialty Admitted Insurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrvrgroup.com.





Zachary Shytle





Senior Analyst, Investor Relations and Investments





(980) 249-6848





InvestorRelations@james-river-group.com



