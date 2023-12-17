James River Group Holdings (JRVR) Price Target Increased by 5.53% to 17.85

The average one-year price target for James River Group Holdings (NASDAQ:JRVR) has been revised to 17.85 / share. This is an increase of 5.53% from the prior estimate of 16.91 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.60 to a high of 35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 110.25% from the latest reported closing price of 8.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in James River Group Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JRVR is 0.09%, a decrease of 13.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 44,067K shares. The put/call ratio of JRVR is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,656K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,596K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 11.28% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,545K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,624K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 15.41% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,275K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,280K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 10.23% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,998K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,656K shares, representing an increase of 17.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 2.68% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,645K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares, representing an increase of 17.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 4.06% over the last quarter.

James River Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company's regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated 'A' (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

