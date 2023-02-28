James River Group Holdings (JRVR) Declares $0.05 Dividend

James River Group Holdings said on February 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 13, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $24.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.83%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.78%, the lowest has been 0.76%, and the highest has been 5.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.12 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.74 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.83%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.73% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for James River Group Holdings is $31.03. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 28.73% from its latest reported closing price of $24.10.

The projected annual revenue for James River Group Holdings is $899MM, an increase of 10.46%. The projected annual EPS is $2.35, an increase of 296.74%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in James River Group Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JRVR is 0.13%, a decrease of 11.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 45,468K shares. The put/call ratio of JRVR is 1.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,583K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,309K shares, representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 4.65% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,635K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,597K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 15.36% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,284K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,105K shares, representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,030K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,096K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,655K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,549K shares, representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 13.60% over the last quarter.

James River Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company's regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated 'A' (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

