JAMES RIVER GROUP HLDGS Earnings Results: $JRVR Reports Quarterly Earnings

JAMES RIVER GROUP HLDGS ($JRVR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of -$0.99 per share, missing estimates of -$0.45 by $0.54. The company also reported revenue of $126,710,000, missing estimates of $154,957,380 by $-28,247,380.
JAMES RIVER GROUP HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of JAMES RIVER GROUP HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 529,408 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,578,216
- ALTA FUNDAMENTAL ADVISERS LLC removed 463,625 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,257,853
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 428,636 shares (+101.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,087,457
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 427,155 shares (-95.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,080,244
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 400,180 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,948,876
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 336,461 shares (-46.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,638,565
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 318,204 shares (+11.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,549,653
