James River Group Faces Q3 Loss, Plans US Move

November 12, 2024 — 10:16 am EST

James River Group ( (JRVR) ) has shared an update.

James River Group Holdings reported a significant net loss for Q3 2024, largely due to excess consideration paid over reserves in a recent reinsurance contract. Despite this, the company saw a 6% growth in its Excess and Surplus Lines segment and a strong investment income. Strategic partnerships and actions, including a notable partnership with Enstar Group, aim to boost the company’s financial positioning and leverage market opportunities. The company plans to redomicile to the US in 2025 to benefit from a lower tax rate.

