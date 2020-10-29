James Pratt Is The Independent Director of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) And They Just Picked Up 333% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) should definitely note that the Independent Director, James Pratt, recently paid US$18.81 per share to buy US$188k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 333%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Heartland Express Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by James Pratt was the biggest purchase of Heartland Express shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$18.58 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Heartland Express insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:HTLD Insider Trading Volume October 29th 2020

Insider Ownership of Heartland Express

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Heartland Express insiders own 5.5% of the company, worth about US$83m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Heartland Express Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Heartland Express shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Heartland Express. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Heartland Express and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

