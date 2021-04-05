US Markets
James Packer's private firm open to Blackstone's buyout proposal for Crown Resorts

Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

April 6 (Reuters) - James Packer's Consolidated Press Holdings (CPH) said on Tuesday it was open to considering private equity firm Blackstone Group's BX.N A$8.02 billion ($6.13 billion) proposal to buy Australian casino operator Crown Resorts CWN.AX.

CPH, Packer's private firm and the top shareholder in Crown, has hired Moelis Australia to advise it on its 37% stake.

Crown has tapped UBS as its adviser.

($1 = 1.3086 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

