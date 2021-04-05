US Markets
James Packer's private firm open to Blackstone's $6 bln buyout proposal for Crown Resorts

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

Billionaire James Packer's Consolidated Press Holdings (CPH) said on Tuesday it was open to considering private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc's A$8.02 billion ($6.13 billion) proposal to buy Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd.

April 6 (Reuters) - Billionaire James Packer's Consolidated Press Holdings (CPH) said on Tuesday it was open to considering private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc's BX.N A$8.02 billion ($6.13 billion) proposal to buy Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd CWN.AX.

Blackstone in March had proposed to buy Crown Resorts in a deal valuing the troubled casino operator at $6.2 billion, a markdown from its value a year ago but a possible reprieve from regulatory pressure.

Top shareholder Packer has been heavily criticized over his alleged influence over Crown despite quitting the board in 2018, with an enquiry by a state asking for a resolution on the ownership before allowing the company to hold a casino license in New South Wales.

Packer is expected to receive about A$2.9 billion from the Blackstone deal.

CPH on Tuesday also said it has hired Moelis Australia to advise it on its nearly 37% stake, adding that it will engage with relevant stakeholders including regulatory authorities for the proposal.

Crown has tapped UBS as its adviser.

($1 = 1.3086 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

