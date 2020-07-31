US Markets
NWSA

James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board over editorial differences

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

James Murdoch has resigned from News Corp's board, citing disagreements over certain editorial content published by the company's media outlets, the news publisher disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Adds details from filing, background

July 31 (Reuters) - James Murdoch has resigned from News Corp's NWSA.O board, citing disagreements over certain editorial content published by the company's media outlets, the news publisher disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday.

While tendering the resignation, Murdoch also cited differences over certain strategic decisions of the company.

The departure of the son of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch would leave the News Corp board with 10 directors. (https://bit.ly/3k3kTc2)

The Wall Street Journal owner in May had posted a $1 billion quarterly loss due to a writedown in the value of its Australian pay TV unit and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its businesses.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NWSA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular