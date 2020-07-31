US Markets
NWSA

James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published

James Murdoch has resigned from News Corp's board, citing disagreements over certain editorial content published by the company's news outlets, the news publisher disclosed in a filing on Friday.

July 31 (Reuters) - James Murdoch has resigned from News Corp's NWSA.O board, citing disagreements over certain editorial content published by the company's news outlets, the news publisher disclosed in a filing on Friday.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NWSA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular