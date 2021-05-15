James Lanzone Is The Independent Director of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) And They Just Picked Up 9.5% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) should definitely note that the Independent Director, James Lanzone, recently paid US$9.77 per share to buy US$100k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 9.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At GoPro

The Independent Director, Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$117k worth of shares at a price of US$8.09 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$9.86, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 58% of Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor's holding. Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 20.27k shares for US$191k. On the other hand they divested 14.45k shares, for US$117k. In total, GoPro insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:GPRO Insider Trading Volume May 15th 2021

Insider Ownership of GoPro

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. GoPro insiders own about US$293m worth of shares (which is 19% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The GoPro Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about GoPro. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for GoPro and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

