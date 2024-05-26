News & Insights

Stocks

James Hardie’s Shareholding Shifts Notably

May 26, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

James Hardie (AU:JHX) has released an update.

James Hardie Industries plc has received a substantial holding notice, indicating a shift in ownership percentages by Challenger Limited and its subsidiary Fidante Partners Limited. Challenger’s stake in James Hardie increased to over 4% before slipping just below that mark, reflecting active trading and a dynamic interest in the company’s shares. The notice, fulfilling regulatory obligations, underscores the changing landscape of James Hardie’s investor base.

For further insights into AU:JHX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JHIUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.