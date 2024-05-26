James Hardie’s Shareholding Shifts Notably

James Hardie (AU:JHX) has released an update.

James Hardie Industries plc has received a substantial holding notice, indicating a shift in ownership percentages by Challenger Limited and its subsidiary Fidante Partners Limited. Challenger’s stake in James Hardie increased to over 4% before slipping just below that mark, reflecting active trading and a dynamic interest in the company’s shares. The notice, fulfilling regulatory obligations, underscores the changing landscape of James Hardie’s investor base.

For further insights into AU:JHX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.