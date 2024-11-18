James Hardie Sees Change in Major Shareholding

James Hardie (AU:JHX) has released an update.
James Hardie Industries reported a change in voting rights after FIL Limited’s shareholding fell below the 3% threshold as of November 13, 2024. This shift represents a slight decrease from the previous 3.17%, indicating a reduced stake in the company. Investors might find this update crucial for understanding the current landscape of shareholder influence within James Hardie.
