News & Insights

Stocks

James Hardie Sees Change in Major Shareholding

November 18, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

James Hardie (AU:JHX) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

James Hardie Industries reported a change in voting rights after FIL Limited’s shareholding fell below the 3% threshold as of November 13, 2024. This shift represents a slight decrease from the previous 3.17%, indicating a reduced stake in the company. Investors might find this update crucial for understanding the current landscape of shareholder influence within James Hardie.

For further insights into AU:JHX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JHIUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.