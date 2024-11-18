James Hardie Sees Change in Major Shareholding

James Hardie (AU:JHX) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

James Hardie Industries reported a change in voting rights after FIL Limited’s shareholding fell below the 3% threshold as of November 13, 2024. This shift represents a slight decrease from the previous 3.17%, indicating a reduced stake in the company. Investors might find this update crucial for understanding the current landscape of shareholder influence within James Hardie.

For further insights into AU:JHX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.