James Hardie Reports Profit Decline Amid Strategic Growth

November 12, 2024 — 04:02 pm EST

James Hardie (AU:JHX) has released an update.

James Hardie Industries reported a 23% decline in net profit for the first half of fiscal year 2025, despite maintaining steady net sales. The company achieved a notable increase in net tangible assets per share and is focused on organic growth and margin expansion, particularly in North America. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $263 million, reflecting a slight decrease from the previous year, yet underscoring the strength of its strategic direction.

