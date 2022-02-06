James Hardie raises profit view again as U.S. housing market boom continues

Feb 7 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX, the world's largest fibre cement maker, on Monday raised its full-year profit forecast for the fourth time this fiscal year, underpinned by a continuing boom in the housing sector in North America.

The Dublin-based firm said it now expects adjusted net income between $620 million and $630 million for fiscal 2022, up from its earlier forecast of $605 million to $625 million.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Catherine Evans)

