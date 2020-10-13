James Hardie raises full year profit forecast

Oct 14 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX raised its full-year underlying profit forecast on Wednesday to between $380 million and $420 million.

The world No. 1 maker of fibre cement sheeting had forecast full-year adjusted net operating profit of between $330 million and $390 million.

