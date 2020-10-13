JHX

James Hardie raises full year profit forecast

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

James Hardie Industries raised its full-year underlying profit forecast on Wednesday to between $380 million and $420 million.

Oct 14 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX raised its full-year underlying profit forecast on Wednesday to between $380 million and $420 million.

The world No. 1 maker of fibre cement sheeting had forecast full-year adjusted net operating profit of between $330 million and $390 million.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JHX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More