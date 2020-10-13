James Hardie raises full year profit forecast
Oct 14 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX raised its full-year underlying profit forecast on Wednesday to between $380 million and $420 million.
The world No. 1 maker of fibre cement sheeting had forecast full-year adjusted net operating profit of between $330 million and $390 million.
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.