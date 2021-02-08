US Markets
JHX

James Hardie Q3 profit jumps 59% on strong U.S. housing demand

Publisher
Reuters
Published

James Hardie Industries Plc posted a 59% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday as a robust U.S. housing market drove demand for its fibre cement products.

Feb 9 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries Plc JHX.AX posted a 59% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday as a robust U.S. housing market drove demand for its fibre cement products.

The company's adjusted net operating profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to $123.3 million from $77.4 million a year earlier. It beat a Citi estimate of $107.2 million.

The company also raised its full-year net operating profit forecast to between $440 million to $450 million, up from $380 million to $420 million it forecast in November.

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Arpit.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @arpit_nayak18;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JHX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters