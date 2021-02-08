James Hardie Q3 profit jumps 59% on strong U.S. housing demand

Feb 9 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries Plc JHX.AX posted a 59% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday as a robust U.S. housing market drove demand for its fibre cement products.

The company's adjusted net operating profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to $123.3 million from $77.4 million a year earlier. It beat a Citi estimate of $107.2 million.

The company also raised its full-year net operating profit forecast to between $440 million to $450 million, up from $380 million to $420 million it forecast in November.

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

