James Hardie posts 30% rise in FY profit

May 18 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX posted a 29.8% rise in annual profit on Tuesday, as robust homebuilding markets in the United States and Australia drove demand for the company's fibre cement products.

The Dublin-based company's adjusted net income for the full year ended March 31 rose to $458 million from $352.8 million a year earlier. It beat a Citi estimate of $451 million.

