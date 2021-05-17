JHX

James Hardie posts 30% rise in FY profit

Harish Sridharan Reuters
James Hardie Industries posted a 29.8% rise in annual profit on Tuesday, as robust homebuilding markets in the United States and Australia drove demand for the company's fibre cement products.

The Dublin-based company's adjusted net income for the full year ended March 31 rose to $458 million from $352.8 million a year earlier. It beat a Citi estimate of $451 million.

