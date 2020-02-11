US Markets

James Hardie posts 17% jump in quarterly profit

James Hardie Industries, the world's biggest fibre cement maker, posted on Wednesday a 17% jump in third-quarter profit, underpinned by a strong performance in its North American housing business.

The Ireland-headquartered firm posted an adjusted net operating profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 of $77.4 million, compared with $65.9 million a year ago.

The company expects full year adjusted net operating profit to be between $350 million and $370 million, raising the lower end of the forecast from $340 million.

