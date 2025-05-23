James Hardie Partners With Pahlisch to Expand Northwest Reach

James Hardie Industries plc JHX unit — James Hardie Building Products Inc. — has announced an exclusive three-year strategic partnership with Pahlisch Homes, a premier homebuilder in the Pacific Northwest. Under this agreement, Hardie siding and trim will become the default exterior solution across all of Pahlisch’s new residential developments in the region. This alliance is a key move to deepen James Hardie’s market penetration in a high-growth territory while aligning with a brand that prioritizes long-term homeowner value.

James Hardie’s Product Alignment and Brand Synergy

James Hardie's reputation as the No. 1 siding brand in North America is built on the performance, durability, and design flexibility of its fiber cement products. These attributes resonate strongly with Pahlisch Homes’ commitment to building communities that offer enduring aesthetic and structural value. Pahlisch CEO Matt Nelson emphasized that the collaboration reflects a shared vision for innovation and quality, highlighting that the agreement is not merely a supply deal but a strategic alignment of purpose.



This agreement reinforces James Hardie’s strategy to grow through targeted partnerships and regional expansion. The deal not only secures long-term product adoption across a respected builder's pipeline but also enhances brand visibility in a lucrative geographic corridor. It exemplifies James Hardie’s focus on embedding itself deeper into the residential construction value chain—a move likely to drive volume growth and strengthen pricing power in a competitive market.

JHX Share Price Performance

James Hardie shares have lost 23.5% over the past three months, underperforming the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 8.8% decline. Macroeconomic uncertainty, affordability concerns, and deflation in the home remodeling market continued to suppress large-ticket R&R spending. Multifamily construction also remained deeply challenged, and interior product volumes suffered from softness in discretionary remodeling. Additionally, raw material inflation, particularly in pulp and cement, impacted margins, although mitigated by pricing and operational savings.





Looking into fiscal 2026, James Hardie’s management expects continued macro headwinds and projects a mid-single-digit decline in North American market volumes. Nonetheless, it anticipates modest net sales growth in the region due to above-market volume performance and price realization, particularly in ColorPlus. The merger with AZEK is also expected to drive commercial synergies, expand addressable markets, and accelerate top-line growth. Despite near-term challenges, JHX remains confident in achieving long-term EBITDA margin expansion and generating more than $1 billion in free cash flow post-synergies.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) has declined to $1.57 from $1.60 over the past seven days, depicting analysts’ concern over the company’s prospects. The estimated figure indicates 5.4% year-over-year growth in 2025.

JHX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

James Hardie currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL, EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK.



Sterling presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.5%, on average. The stock has surged 67.8% in the past three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling’s 2025 sales indicates a decrease of 1.7%, and the same for earnings implies an increase of 38.5% year over year.



EMCOR currently holds a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average. The stock has gained 17.1% in the past three months.



The consensus estimate for EMCOR’s 2025 sales and EPS implies an increase of 13.3% and 9.8%, respectively, from a year ago.



Gibraltar currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.1%, on average. The stock has lost 9.1% in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gibraltar‘s 2025 sales and EPS implies an increase of 9.3% and 15.8%, respectively, from a year ago.

