James Hardie ousts CEO Jack Truong, citing work-related interactions

Jan 7 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX ousted Jack Truong as its chief executive officer over concerns regarding his "work-related interactions," the world's largest fibre cement maker said on Friday.

The company said that based on employee complaints, independent third-party consultant surveys and analysis, it had concluded that Truong's conduct materially breached the James Hardie code of conduct.

James Hardie added that it had also provided Truong, who was appointed as the CEO in February 2019, with support and opportunities to change his behavior.

Jack Truong did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. James Hardie also did not immediately respond to a request seeking further details on the termination.

The company appointed Harold Wiens as its interim CEO.

James Hardie, which operates in North America, Europe, Australia and the Philippines, also raised its fiscal 2022 adjusted net profit forecast to between $605 million and $625 million, from $580 million and $600 million.

