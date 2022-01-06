JHX

James Hardie ousts CEO Jack Truong

Contributor
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

The world's largest fibre cement maker, James Hardie Industries PLC, said on Friday it had ousted Jack Truong as its chief executive officer on concerns regarding his "work-related interactions".

The company said it has appointed Harold Wiens as its interim CEO.

James Hardie also raised its fiscal 2022 adjusted net profit forecast to between $605 million and $625 million, from $580 million and $600 million.

