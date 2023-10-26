James Hardie (JHX) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know

James Hardie (JHX) closed at $24.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.81% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.76%.

The fiber cement maker's stock has dropped by 5.48% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's loss of 7.43% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.35%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of James Hardie in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 7, 2023.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.45 per share and a revenue of $3.77 billion, signifying shifts of +6.62% and -0.32%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for James Hardie. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. James Hardie is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, James Hardie is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.67, so one might conclude that James Hardie is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that JHX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.22. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 28, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

James Hardie Industries PLC. (JHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

