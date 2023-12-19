James Hardie (JHX) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, James Hardie (JHX) reached $35.64, with a +1.92% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.66%.

The fiber cement maker's stock has climbed by 8.37% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's gain of 13.44% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of James Hardie in its upcoming release.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.58 per share and a revenue of $3.94 billion, representing changes of +16.18% and +4.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for James Hardie. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% higher. At present, James Hardie boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, James Hardie is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.13. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.32 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that JHX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.04. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 36, this industry ranks in the top 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

