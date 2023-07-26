James Hardie (JHX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

James Hardie (JHX) closed the most recent trading day at $28.44, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the fiber cement maker had gained 8.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 7.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.14%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from James Hardie as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2023.

JHX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $3.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.09% and -3.29%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for James Hardie. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. James Hardie is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note James Hardie's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.67, so we one might conclude that James Hardie is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that JHX has a PEG ratio of 4.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

James Hardie Industries PLC. (JHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.