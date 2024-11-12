James Hardie Industries Reports Mixed H1 FY25 Results

James Hardie Industries ( (JHX) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information James Hardie Industries presented to its investors.

James Hardie Industries plc is a global leader in the manufacturing of fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, serving markets across North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe with a strong presence in high-performance building products.

In its latest earnings report for the first half of the fiscal year 2025, James Hardie Industries reported a slight decrease in net sales with a 23% decline in net profit attributable to shareholders compared to the same period last year. Despite the drop in profit, the company maintained a strong net tangible asset per share growth of 14% and continued to focus on strategic growth plans.

Key financial performance metrics highlighted include a flat net sales of $1,952.7 million, an operating income of $387.7 million, and an adjusted EBITDA of $548.7 million. The North American segment experienced a 5% decrease in net sales, while the Asia Pacific and European segments showed mixed performance with restructuring expenses affecting overall profitability. The company also announced a new $300 million share repurchase program.

Looking forward, James Hardie Industries plans for recovery and growth in the North American market, with expectations of volume and EBITDA margin expansion. The company remains focused on capitalizing on market opportunities and sustaining long-term shareholder returns through strategic investments and operational efficiencies.

