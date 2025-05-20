Markets
JHX

James Hardie Industries Q4 Profit Down; Sees Organic Sales & EBITDA Growth In Every Region For FY26

May 20, 2025 — 10:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX.AX, JHX) reported that its fourth quarter net income declined to $43.6 million from $55.6 million in the prior year. Earnings per share were $0.10 down from $0.13 last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.36 compared to $0.40 in the prior year.

Net sales for the fourth quarter declined to $971.5 million from $1.005 billion last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2026, the company said it is committed to driving profitable growth and reaffirmed its previously stated business planning assumptions for organic sales and EBITDA growth in every region.

The company expects to grow its free cash flow by +30% to at least half a billion dollars in fiscal year 2026 by virtue of its profitable growth, stewardship of working capital, and reduction in its capital expenditures.

The company anticipates that its North America net sales will grow by a low single-digit percentage for fiscal year 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JHX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.