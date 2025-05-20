James Hardie Industries Q4 Profit Down; Sees Organic Sales & EBITDA Growth In Every Region For FY26

(RTTNews) - James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX.AX, JHX) reported that its fourth quarter net income declined to $43.6 million from $55.6 million in the prior year. Earnings per share were $0.10 down from $0.13 last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.36 compared to $0.40 in the prior year.

Net sales for the fourth quarter declined to $971.5 million from $1.005 billion last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2026, the company said it is committed to driving profitable growth and reaffirmed its previously stated business planning assumptions for organic sales and EBITDA growth in every region.

The company expects to grow its free cash flow by +30% to at least half a billion dollars in fiscal year 2026 by virtue of its profitable growth, stewardship of working capital, and reduction in its capital expenditures.

The company anticipates that its North America net sales will grow by a low single-digit percentage for fiscal year 2026.

