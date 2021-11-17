James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JHX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 190% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHX was $40.52, representing a -3.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.85 and a 48.81% increase over the 52 week low of $27.23.

JHX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as CRH PLC (CRH) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM). JHX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.98. Zacks Investment Research reports JHX's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 33.98%, compared to an industry average of 24.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the jhx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.