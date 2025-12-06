James Hardie Industries plc - Depositary Receipt (JHIUF) Price Target Decreased by 34.51% to 21.77

The average one-year price target for James Hardie Industries plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:JHIUF) has been revised to $21.77 / share. This is a decrease of 34.51% from the prior estimate of $33.24 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.58 to a high of $28.02 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.62% from the latest reported closing price of $30.93 / share.

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in James Hardie Industries plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 6.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHIUF is 0.12%, an increase of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 55,993K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,163K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,173K shares , representing an increase of 24.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHIUF by 37.47% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 6,021K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares , representing an increase of 97.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHIUF by 2,903.47% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 4,540K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,240K shares , representing an increase of 50.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHIUF by 39.28% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,799K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,763K shares , representing an increase of 27.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHIUF by 45.33% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,761K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,814K shares , representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHIUF by 2.03% over the last quarter.

