James Hardie Industries plc - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:JHX) Price Target Increased by 8.82% to 60.04

The average one-year price target for James Hardie Industries plc - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:JHX) has been revised to 60.04 / share. This is an increase of 8.82% from the prior estimate of 55.17 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.76 to a high of 69.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.35% from the latest reported closing price of 56.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in James Hardie Industries plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 159 owner(s) or 76.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHX is 0.12%, a decrease of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.78% to 30,519K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,972K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,946K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 5.08% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 3,756K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,532K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,519K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 2.78% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,500K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,420K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 3.69% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,377K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,414K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 5.18% over the last quarter.

